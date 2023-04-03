UK updates green finance strategy and aims to pilot new nature markets

The UK has published an update to its green finance strategy as well as a nature markets framework stating the intention to pilot new finance opportunities that may include biodiversity crediting.

The government published its updated strategies at the end of March that outlines how it intends to lead on green finance to cement the UK’s place “at the forefront of this growing global market, and … mobilise the investment needed to meet our climate and nature objectives”.

The Green Finance Strategy, which updates a 2019 version, effectively sets out how the UK can become a global hub for environmental finance, including increased cash for the financial services sector and an aim to raise an additional £50-60 bln of private capital investment each year to help deliver net zero.

The government set a target to raise at least £500 mln in private finance to support nature’s recovery every year by 2027 in England, rising to more than £1 bln per year by 2030 with the aim of supporting greater biodiversity.

“Our announcement today sends a signal that the opportunities from investing in our farmland, forestry, peatlands, and marine areas are great and offer long term rewards for people and nature,” said Environment Secretary Therese Coffey in a statement dated Mar. 30.

NATURE MARKETS

Specifically relating to scaling nature markets, the government also published a separate document linked to the wider strategy: its Nature Markets Framework.

The framework sets out how to accelerate growth of nature markets and will enable revenue streams from different markets to be combined to support projects with multiple objectives, for example increasing biodiversity and improving water quality.

“To date uncertainty about market development, how public funds interact with private markets, and tax impacts have limited long-term investment – the new framework will help overcome this,” the release stated.

The UK finance ministry also intends to pilot new nature markets, including via a so-called Environment Investment Readiness Fund, which is a fund that supports the development of nature projects across England to generate revenue from nature markets and operate on repayable private sector investment.

In addition, the government will explore how to incorporate the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure (TNFD) framework into UK policy in line with target 15 of the Global Biodiversity Framework that was agreed at the UN’s COP15 summit in Montreal last year.

The TNFD released on Mar. 28 its long-awaited last draft framework for managing and reporting risks and opportunities related to nature, ahead of the final rules slated for publication in September.

As part of the wider green finance strategy, the UK government also pledged £1 mln to four regional authorities as part of a localised two-year programme to test different policies designed for attracting investment into local priorities for nature.

OTHER MEASURES

Other points in the green finance strategy underlined the UK’s intention to develop a green taxonomy, with the EU having already proposed one.

The UK has also proposed that nuclear power – which it deems a key technology within its pathways to reach net zero – will be included within its taxonomy, subject to the outcome of a consultation in the Autumn. This has been a very controversial point in ongoing negotiations in Brussels.

After the taxonomy has been finalised, the UK government will initially expect companies to report voluntarily against it for at least two years before the introduction of mandatory reporting obligations.

The UK Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) is also expected to publish its disclosure framework and implementation guidance for transition plans in the summer of 2023, which aims to provide best practice for companies and investors seeking to disclose transition plans.

By Roy Manuell – roy@carbon-pulse.com

