Carbon Farming Advisor, Carbon Link Operations – Rockhampton

About Carbon Link

Carbon Link is a rapidly growing Australian agricultural carbon project manager. We work with Australian farmers to improve farm productivity & performance via the adoption of practices that enhance soil health and can generate carbon credits.

At Carbon Link our values guide our behaviour and are the foundation for how we do business:

We believe in and value:

• Excellence in science, technology and innovation

• Contributing positively to a sustainable future

• Genuine and additional abatement

• Inclusiveness, integrity, and respect

• Transparency and accountability

Compliance with our Code WH&S policies and procedures and contributing to and promoting a safe and healthy work environment are paramount.

About the Role

We are currently looking for a talented and driven Carbon Farming Advisor to join our team, developing and managing a large portfolio of Carbon Farming projects across Australia. This role requires a “People Person” to work directly with Primary Producers to source and develop successful carbon farming projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF).

To be successful in this role you will need to understand how farm businesses operate, and how carbon farming activities can be practically applied in a business. You must be a self-starter, highly motivated and committed to our long-term mission to enhance farm productivity, improve soil health and sequester carbon across agricultural landscapes.

Opportunities in this market are continually evolving so you will need to be quick to learn, adaptable and able to manage competing priorities. You will be supported by a diverse and geographically distributed team. So, you will need to be an inclusive, respectful and supportive team player with exceptional communication skills.

This is a full-time role with flexibility to work from home and when required the project site. This role can be based in Central QLD or Central NSW and will require travel to remote project sites throughout Australia from time to time.

Key Responsibilities

• Working with Producers to develop and write project plans, including assessing the practical technical, and commercial feasibility of a carbon farming project

• Providing advice to producers on the requirements of ERF project methodologies

• Representing Carbon Link at workshops, conferences, and events

• Upholding our commitment to the Carbon Market Institute code of conduct

• Correctly storing and maintaining project records and data

• Assisting with project compliance and administration

• Contribute to the development of business systems and workflows

• Building and maintaining relationships with project stakeholders

Essential Skills and Experience

• Qualification in Environment, Science, Agriculture, or a related field

• Self-starter who can work independently

• 3+ years of relevant industry experience

• Working knowledge of agronomy, grazing, or cropping enterprises

• Client relationship management, with exceptional communication skills

• Demonstrated ability to manage time effectively and meet deadlines in a high-volume environment

• Highly organised and able to manage multiple tasks with competing priorities

• Experience working with regulatory processes and documentation

• Tech savvy, proficient with MS Office suite and online communication apps

• A passion for regenerative agriculture and carbon emission reduction

• A manual driver’s licence and experience on rural roads

Highly Desirable Knowledge

• Understanding of Carbon offset methodologies under Emissions Reduction Fund

• Basic to intermediate mapping software experience (ArcGIS or QGIS)

• Project management

Benefits

• Join a growing company on a mission to improve our climate, agricultural productivity, and food security.

• Work with a diverse team of professionals in a dynamic and agile environment.

• Flexible working arrangements available.

• Learning and development opportunities

• A great organisation culture.

Apply

We value a diverse and inclusive workplace and encourage people from all walks of life to apply.

• Please include an authentic cover letter that outlines why you have the skills and experience to excel in this role.

• Only successful applicants will be contacted.

APPLY FROM HERE.