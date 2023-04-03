AU Market: ACCU volumes rise as regulator expects issuance lag on HIR projects

Total traded volumes of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) rose significantly over the past week as the government successfully passed its Safeguard Mechanism reforms through parliament, while the Clean Energy Regulator has warned of timeline blowouts on accrediting human-induced regeneration (HIR) projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.