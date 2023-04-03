Executive Director Carbon Project Development, Commonwealth Bank – Sydney

• Lead the origination and execution of carbon project development in the nature-based and technology space

Based in our Sydney Carbon Team, the Executive Director role in carbon is both diverse and challenging and will include engagement with external clients as well as key internal stakeholders with a focus on originating and executing successful carbon projects.

The successful candidate will work closely with our Australian domiciled clients and beyond, where you will leverage your existing network and build new strategic client relationships. You will lead the growth of the supply-side of our carbon business. The role will also be exposed to a multi-faceted business environment which presents numerous opportunities for professional and personal development to propel your career in carbon markets.

Over the next few years, we expect voluntary carbon markets to grow rapidly as corporates increasingly make net-zero commitments, the demand for carbon offsets grows and more private sources of capital enter the market.

This opportunity will suit an ambitious, experienced market specialist who shares a vision of a low carbon future. It will give you exposure to a wide range of stakeholders whilst being part of a team that is focused, smart, hardworking and passionate about our shared vision for our customers.

Key responsibilities will include but not be limited to;

• Working with the Managing Director to set the strategy for achieving key outcomes in mobilising carbon credit supply within Australia and New Zealand and leading the growth of the supply side of our carbon business

• Originating and executing successful offtake arrangements for a range of carbon development projects, across technologies and methodologies

• Managing small teams in assessing the suitability and integrity of projects and diligently managing risk and legal negotiations

• Developing strategic, long term external stakeholder relationships and influencing and collaborating with key internal stakeholders to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes

• Working towards developing and growing our capabilities for IB&M & BB clients with respect to our supply-side product offering and expertise

• Developing an understanding of CTC’s product and solutions capabilities and contributing to their continuous development and improvement

• Maintaining a deep understanding of the dynamics influencing carbon markets to anticipate and adapt to changing client and environment needs

Key skills required to be successful in this position:

• Extensive experience (10+ years) in nature-based and ideally renewable energy project origination and development

• Experience managing technical, legal, regulatory, market and financial due diligence on projects with focus on risk management

• Experience structuring green-field project transactions in Australia and New Zealand. International experience highly desirable.

• Experienced in negotiation of legal documentation, project registration, implementation and MRV processes

• Strong understanding of international and domestic carbon markets (compliance and voluntary)

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Experience managing and mentoring juniors to achieve successful outcomes

• Knowledge of established and emerging carbon methodologies in the Australian and international context

• Experience in large corporate and/ or banking and financial services highly desirable

• Undergraduate degree in relevant field (postgraduate desirable)

As the successful applicant you’ll be rewarded with a structured career path within Institutional Banking that offers exposure to wide range of clients and products, a competitive market salary, annual performance incentives, a flexible working environment and long term opportunities with CBA here and overseas.

