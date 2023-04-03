More flexibility technologies needed to support China’s renewable power generation -analysts

A range of available flexibility technologies can help China’s power system accommodate the uptake of renewable generation, though more supporting policies are needed to create the conditions for such technologies to compete against coal power, according to analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.