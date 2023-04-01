Natural Environment Lead, SSE – Reading/Glasgow/Perth/Flexible (UK)

Base Location: Reading, Glasgow, Perth, Flexible First approach to work

Salary: £37,600 – £56,400 (Dependant on experience) + car allowance + performance-related bonus + a range of benefits to support your finances, wellbeing and family.

Working Pattern: Permanent | Full Time | Flexible First options available

As the Natural Environmental Lead, you will play a central role in supporting SSE Enterprise Utilities’ strategic thinking around the transition to net zero, including how this can be achieved in a socially fair and just way. You will lead the development and implementation of natural environment strategies and nature based action plans that will improve biodiversity value. As the technical subject matter expert, you will also be responsible for identifying, analysing and reporting nature based solution data, understanding how biodiversity and climate change are interlink and impacts the business, and inspiring industry-leading biodiversity action. The decisions made in this role will directly impact SSE’s overall sustainability success and Enterprise’ business reputation and development opportunities.

Some of the key responsibilities will include:

Develop and review Enterprise’s natural environment policies and strategies, focusing on biodiversity net gains and nature based solutions, ensuring business plan commitments, regulatory requirements, and successfully securing incentive rewards.

Build and deliver action plans to ensure the timely delivery of nature based solutions that contribute to wider business value and cement Enterprise as a recognised industry leader in Nature Based solutions best practice.

Provide insight into international, UK, and Ireland policy developments and effectively report the implications and opportunities of these changes against business priorities to the Enterprise SHE Committee, Leadership Team(s) and the wider group strategy.

Design, establish and deliver new processes, and ways of working to secure a step change in embedding nature based solutions into business decision-making. Including all phases in the project lifecycle (from optioneering through to operations).

Communicate the importance and wide-ranging benefits of nature based solutions

Research and build our nature based solutions portfolio opportunities. Work with staff and contractors to trial these construction projects and operational assets to test innovation and implementation for future strategies.

Monitor and drive nature based solutions delivery across the business. Identifying projects which require further support/intervention to achieve business commitments and areas for opportunity to enhance innovative biodiversity net gain delivery.

Produce nature base solutions and biodiversity net gain performance reports, case studies, and communications documents for both internal (Enterprise and Group) and external stakeholders to report progress against biodiversity commitments.

To be considered for this role, we would love you to have:

Technical expertise in EIAs, Habitat Assessment, Nature Based Solutions, and/or Biodiversity Net Gain planning relating to low-carbon infrastructure and assets. With a good wider understanding of Sustainability, Supply Chain and ESG issues to energy industry.

Practical experience in successfully developing and implementing Natural Environment strategy, preferably for a large and complex organisation.

Excellent numerical, analytical and attention to detail skills, including experience in the calculation of pre- & post-biodiversity value assessments and reviewing technical reports.

Great communicator, with a track record of delivering high-quality outputs and positively influencing stakeholders by presenting a compelling business case showing complex information.

A science-based background i.e., relevant BSc or equivalent qualification in Environmental Science, Sustainability, Ecology, or similar; and/or previous relevant work experience in a similar role.

At SSE, we recognise the value that individuals from other sectors with different types of experience can bring, and therefore welcome applications from candidates who may not feel they exactly match the above criteria but can demonstrate relevant transferable skills.

About our Business

SSE Enterprise Utilities is the Distributed Energy (DE) and Private Networks business of SSE plc. We finance, own, operate and maintain energy infrastructure for commercial, industrial and residential customers – providing them with a market leading project development service and certainty of operational performance and asset management. In order to accelerate progress towards net zero SSE Group is investing £7m a day on low carbon infrastructure, creating 1,000 green jobs a year in the process, as part of its £25bn NZAP (Net Zero Acceleration Programme).

What’s in it for you?

We offer an excellent package with 34 days annual leave entitlement. Enhanced maternity/paternity leave, discounted healthcare, salary sacrifice car leasing and much more, view our full benefits package on our careers site.

As an equal opportunity employer we encourage diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We encourage applicants from all protected characteristics and commit to providing any reasonable adjustments you need during the application, assessment and upon joining SSE. Search for ‘Inclusion & Diversity at SSE‘ to find out more.

What happens now?

All applications should be made online, and I’ll be back in touch after the vacancy closing date to let you know the outcome.

If you would like to discuss any working flexibly requirements or adjustments you may require throughout the recruitment and selection process, please contact zoe.gillespie@sse.com

Before commencing your role with SSE, you’ll need to complete our pre-employment screening process. This will consist of a criminality and credit check.