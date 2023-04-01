Nature Based Solution Manager, Blue Carbon – Dubai

Job title

Nature Based Solution Manager

Job location

Dubai, UAE

Terms

Full time

Job overview

Nature Based Solution Manager will be working to provide technical expertise and will be involved in developing project registration for different projects across different methodologies (both voluntary and compliance)

Responsibilities:

To write Project Design Documents and submissions for project registration in platforms such as REDD+, VERRA, VCS etc;

To plan, manage and coordinate blue and green carbon offset projects;

To conduct carbon offset projects pre-feasibility, feasibility assessments up to project approval, registration, monitoring, verification and issuance of compensation (including financial feasibility estimation of the project);

Review, select and analyze available methodologies for carbon offset calculation;

To provide due diligence analysis;

To conduct GHG reductions/removals high-level estimation;

Registration and certification of carbon projects by relevant standards (CDM, VERRA, Gold Standard, etc), including management of project registry account;

To recommend potentially suitable crediting mechanisms;

To liaise with a broad range of stakeholders (landowners, clients, foresters, project developers, NGOs working on forest conservation, etc).

To prepare and deliver carbon project reports in English.

Requirements:

Bachelor and Master degree in either of the following fields: environmental science/engineering, sustainability, economy, forestry/forest science or related discipline.

7-10 years’ proven experience in carbon market, including forestry and development of emission reduction projects under some of the internationally recognized standards.

Deep understanding of REDD+, VERRA, land use policy and finance

This position may require occasional travel for up to 20% of the position.

Ability to perform occasional field work in steep, forestry, rugged terrain, and inclement weather.

Project management skills

Oral and written fluency in English

About Blue Carbon LLC

Blue Carbon LLC is an organization which was formed to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon removal projects using modern methodologies. Blue carbon deploys emerging strategies in the context of country de-carbonization using only methodologies that focus on compliance markets. We are committed to help businesses and government utilities to define their sustainable frameworks to help transit to a low carbon economy and reach their Net Zero goals in compliance with the transferability of credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Contact us to apply: Interested candidates please send your CV to aigulm@bluecarbon.ae