Carbon Market Consultant, Blue Carbon – Dubai

Job title

Carbon Market Consultant

Job location

Dubai, UAE

Terms

Full time

Job overview

Carbon Market Consultant should have a deep understanding of global carbon market and will be working to lead our carbon finance initiatives in AFOLU sector, provide consultation services on carbon pricing, carbon finance market, carbon business models, including the analysis of both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, institutional and legal frameworks as well as main stakeholders in this field.

Responsibilities:

To evaluate economic feasibility and potential returns of a carbon offset projects in AFOLU sector in terms of carbon credit’s potential and assess uncertainties and risks.

Critically evaluate financing models to balance the required upfront financing of carbon offset projects with the long-term sale of issued carbon credits.

To analyze carbon market trends, trading patterns, and carbon credit prices as well as the latest news and changes in international regulations and legal frameworks and advise on the best strategies to apply for the Blue Carbon business model and maximize the value of carbon credits.

To undertake comprehensive review and assessment of both voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

To undertake comprehensive review and assessment of the existing legal and institutional framework to guide requirements and processes necessary the operation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Give a perspective on functioning carbon markets in the current and mid-term period.

To conduct trainings to the team to build capacity in carbon markets and carbon finance.

To contribute to the development of Project Design Documents.

Requirements:

Bachelor and Master degree in either of the following fields: environmental science/engineering, sustainability, economics, finance, climate change policy, environmental law.

At least 7 years of proven experience in the carbon finance and voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

Expertise in recognized GHG offsets standards (i.e., Verra, Gold Standard, CDM).

Deep knowledge and understanding of international carbon policy, regulations, institutional and legal frameworks, including Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Deep knowledge and understanding of carbon credits market and carbon credits quality.

Experience in the following entities is plus: UNFCCC, VCS, GS, Big 3, Big 4.

Oral and written fluency in English

About Blue Carbon LLC

Blue Carbon LLC is an organization which was formed to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon removal projects using modern methodologies. Blue carbon deploys emerging strategies in the context of country de-carbonization using only methodologies that focus on compliance markets. We are committed to help businesses and government utilities to define their sustainable frameworks to help transit to a low carbon economy and reach their Net Zero goals in compliance with the transferability of credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Contact us to apply: Interested candidates please send your CV to aigulm@bluecarbon.ae