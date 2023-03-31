Washington offers nearly 40% more allowances in second carbon market auction

Published 21:49 on March 31, 2023 / Last updated at 22:15 on March 31, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) raised the volume of current vintage allowances offered in the jurisdiction’s second cap-and-invest sale, while also tendering future vintage permits for the first time, according to an official notice published Friday.