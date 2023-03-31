Americas > US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending March 31, 2023

US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending March 31, 2023

Published 20:07 on March 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 20:07 on March 31, 2023  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including North Carolina House budget language to block a RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation and the advancement of a carbon offset bill in Washington state.

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including North Carolina House budget language to block a RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation and the advancement of a carbon offset bill in Washington state.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software