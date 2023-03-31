Speculators’ CCA net length hits 12-mth high, producers keep steady in WCI and RGGI

Published 22:13 on March 31, 2023 / Last updated at 22:13 on March 31, 2023

Financial players this week saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net long position reach the highest since last March, while compliance entities modestly added to their holdings across North American carbon markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.