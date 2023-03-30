WCI Markets: CCAs tick up as macro correlation holds, WCAs head towards $60

Published 21:42 on March 30, 2023 / Last updated at 21:42 on March 30, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose in tandem with a more supportive macroeconomic environment this week as recent volatility calmed, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values set new record highs as compliance entities were heard buying.