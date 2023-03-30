Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:42 on March 30, 2023 / Last updated at 13:42 on March 30, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon was relatively quiet on Thursday, with the benchmark futures trading in its narrowest range of the year to date for a second successive day, while energy markets were mixed as Europe's gas reserves were predicted to reach their 2023 goal early.