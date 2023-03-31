Energy transition to leave exporters of ‘simple’ fossil fuel products most at risk, study says

Fossil fuel producers that rely heavily on exports of oil, gas, and coal are more at risk of being left behind from a low-carbon transition than exporters of more sophisticated carbon-intensive products who will be able to diversify their economies more effectively in a greener global economic environment due to their better access to technology and investment streams, a study has found.