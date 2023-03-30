UPDATE – California-registered offset project likely set for termination after wildfire-induced carbon losses

Published 00:39 on March 30, 2023 / Last updated at 01:23 on March 30, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

An Oregon-based forestry offset project registered under California’s cap-and-trade programme will be cancelled after a wildfire caused a significant reversal in carbon stocks, according to a verifier report.