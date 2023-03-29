New York planning cap-and-invest programme with future RGGI linkage in mind

Published 21:31 on March 29, 2023 / Last updated at 21:31 on March 29, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York state is designing their economy wide cap-and-invest programme to enable a future linkage with the RGGI scheme, while fluidity parameters for members entering and exiting the power sector scheme are still under consideration for the final Model Rule update, RGGI states discussed on Wednesday at their third programme review public meeting.