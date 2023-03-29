Business Analyst, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Business Analyst

Location: Flexible (Remote Worldwide working during US Business Hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Project Manager

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s is expanding the technological solutions offering through a range of technology-transformation initiatives such as digitalized project development platform, digitalized methodologies, and integration with the registry within the overall framework of Digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (DMRV). Verra is looking for a skilled Software Business Analyst for our digitalization work.

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Be a liaison between the business process owners and technical team to support feature development/enhancement by keeping track of all the related requests and validating the enhancements through user acceptance testing.

Analyze data and perform root cause analysis to identify and recommend improvements to business processes.

Identify workflows, analyze constraints and bottlenecks, and recommend solutions for improving the efficiency of registry workflows and processes.

Provide support to internal teams to ensure they understand and adhere to project management methodologies and procedures.

Develop and maintain relationships with stakeholders, including external partners, to ensure alignment on business requirements and project timelines.

Educate stakeholders and staff about Verra’s technology solutions (software), document and help manage support issues, and resolve issues as they arise.

Working with stakeholders to identify new requirements and translate those requirements into technical specifications for implementation.

Coordinating with the Verra finance team to track and process invoices and other transactions.

You bring with you…

At least three years of relevant work experience

A university degree, ideally in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)

Strong customer service and communication skills, emphasizing interacting with stakeholders in a highly responsive and professional manner, even under high-pressure situations.

Experience as a business process analyst in software development

Experience with Agile and Waterfall project management methodologies

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, managing multiple priorities and deadlines.

Highly computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite. Experience in programming/scripting or database is a plus.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

Experience with working with carbon quantification or registry process management is a plus.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Administrating the largest voluntary carbon market registry in the world, home to over 2,000 projects and serving nearly 1,500 account holders.

Gaining exposure to challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face, especially in the registry features.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is $63,597 – $75,529 USD depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

