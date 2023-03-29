EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 14:13 on March 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:21 on March 29, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices extended their gains for a second day on Wednesday, bringing prices firmly back above €90 as Commitment of Traders data showed investment funds cut another large tranche of net length last week.

