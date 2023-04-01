Carbon Project Development Manager, International Climate Consultancy (Toro Recruitment) – Remote/Hybrid (UK/France/Spain)

Carbon Project Development Manager (remote/hybrid)
Location: Remote based but with travel to London and internationally when required. Applicants may also be based out of France or Spain.
An international climate consultancy and developer is seeking a Carbon Project Development Manager to join their experienced team. The ideal candidate will have experience in community-based project development, carbon methodologies, and offsetting. They will be responsible for managing a team of project development consultants, evaluating project development opportunities, and securing a pipeline of in-house community-based certified projects.
This is a unique and exciting position for a project manager and developer who can make a real impact to communities in emerging countries.
The responsibilities of the Carbon Project Development Manager will include:
- Developing and managing a portfolio of community-based projects
- Identifying potential project development opportunities and assessing their carbon and co-benefits potential
- Managing a team of project development consultants
- Ensuring the achievement of project objectives and deliverables
- Leading projects as a project leader when strategic
- Supporting sales and business development efforts
- Participating in regular meetings related to project development
Requirements
- A thorough understanding of the carbon offset market and global certification standards
- Experience in community based project development internationally
- A successful track record in a similar position focusing on community based projects
What this is offering
- A highly competitive salary guided by the experience of the individual
- Performance bonus
- 25+ days holiday and the option to buy and sell
- Up to 10% pension contribution
- Flexible home/office working
- Private medical insurance
The company is looking for a professional, team and relationship-oriented individual committed to a future career in a senior sustainability role. If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV to Max Dooley (Team Lead – Sustainability | Climate Change | Net-Zero) at Toro Recruitment on mdooley@tororecruitment.com