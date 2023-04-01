Carbon Project Development Manager, International Climate Consultancy (Toro Recruitment) – Remote/Hybrid (UK/France/Spain)

Carbon Project Development Manager (remote/hybrid)

Location: Remote based but with travel to London and internationally when required. Applicants may also be based out of France or Spain.

An international climate consultancy and developer is seeking a Carbon Project Development Manager to join their experienced team. The ideal candidate will have experience in community-based project development, carbon methodologies, and offsetting. They will be responsible for managing a team of project development consultants, evaluating project development opportunities, and securing a pipeline of in-house community-based certified projects.

This is a unique and exciting position for a project manager and developer who can make a real impact to communities in emerging countries.

The responsibilities of the Carbon Project Development Manager will include:

Developing and managing a portfolio of community-based projects

Identifying potential project development opportunities and assessing their carbon and co-benefits potential

Managing a team of project development consultants

Ensuring the achievement of project objectives and deliverables

Leading projects as a project leader when strategic

Supporting sales and business development efforts

Participating in regular meetings related to project development

Requirements

A thorough understanding of the carbon offset market and global certification standards

Experience in community based project development internationally

A successful track record in a similar position focusing on community based projects

What this is offering

A highly competitive salary guided by the experience of the individual

Performance bonus

25+ days holiday and the option to buy and sell

Up to 10% pension contribution

Flexible home/office working

Private medical insurance

The company is looking for a professional, team and relationship-oriented individual committed to a future career in a senior sustainability role. If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV to Max Dooley (Team Lead – Sustainability | Climate Change | Net-Zero) at Toro Recruitment on mdooley@tororecruitment.com