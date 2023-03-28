Canada budget proposes carbon contracts for difference, new clean energy tax credits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2023 budget released Tuesday said it will consult on a carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) programme to de-risk private sector investments in GHG mitigation projects, as well as launch new investment tax credits or expand existing ones related to clean energy and carbon capture.
