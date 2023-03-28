Asia Pacific > J-Credit scheme gets boost with sizeable issuance, project registrations

Published 11:36 on March 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:39 on March 28, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

Japan has issued more than 700,000 new offsets under its J-Credit scheme, increasing the total number of units created by almost a tenth, and registered over 30 new projects that can cut emissions by a total 7.3 million tonnes of CO2.

