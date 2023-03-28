Policy ambiguities will thwart Indonesia’s power sector transition, report says

Published 07:55 on March 28, 2023 / Last updated at 07:55 on March 28, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

Ambiguities in Indonesia’s stated energy policies will allow for the continued growth of the country’s coal-fired power capacity, even though there is currently an oversupply of thermal power generation and despite the recent financial deals with international partners which aim to accelerate the transition towards renewables, a report released on Tuesday has warned.