Australia Market Roundup: ACCU price rises 5.5% as market waits for more detail on Safeguard Mechanism

Published 03:54 on March 28, 2023 / Last updated at 04:45 on March 28, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The spot price for Australian Carbon Credits Units (ACCU) has risen 5% following the accord struck between the Greens and the government to further strengthen the Safeguard Mechanism, as the market mulls how the reforms will play out.