ETS & Carbon Land Use Advisor, Forever Forests – Christchurch

At Forever Forests, we boost the growth of native forests, help businesses measure and offset their carbon, and contribute to the worlds fight against climate change.

Our aim is to enhance and grow native forests in New Zealand, providing a simple solution for businesses and landowners to make a change.

At the heart of what we do is to help Landowners turn their land back into beautiful forests, make a positive contribution to climate change, and get paid for it!

We do this by providing native forestry and ETS carbon management and sales and marketing services to land owners to allow them to sustainably establish and expand their native regeneration projects.

We also profile and promote these projects under the Forever Forests brand and connect them with New Zealand businesses that want to support these good New Zealand regeneration projects via a voluntary NZ ETS carbon exchange.

Job Details:

• Due to company growth, we are looking for a full-time ETS & Carbon land use advisor to join the Forever Forests team.

• Our main office is based in Christchurch but the role location is flexible.

• As the ideal candidate, you will be solution-driven, self-motivated, and committed to working with a team focused on using emerging technology, drone equipment, GIS software to provide our clients with the best outcomes in the Emission Trading Scheme (ETS).

Key tasks include:

• Engaging with landholders and providing advice relating to carbon forest and native regeneration opportunities.

• Preparing reports for clients, incorporating the results of eligibility assessments and other relevant information.

• ETS tasks including ETS applications, emission returns and general activities.

• Providing project support for clients undertaking native reversion in relation to the carbon opportunities.

• Maintaining and creating GIS records, map layouts, and views both within ArcGIS Desktop and Web applications.

• Operating a drone to collect remote sensing data.

• Supporting our marketing and communications activities.

• Provide process and operational support as required.

• Engage in voluntary offsetting activities as required.

• Engage in discussions with industry and regulator stakeholders

Key Skills & Attributes:

• Knowledge of the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme and willing to learn more.

• In-depth knowledge of all types of NZ forestry silviculture

• Experience in ArcGIS (or similar) mapping applications.

• Knowledge of forest practices and tree species.

• Ability to communicate with and relate to land owners, fellow staff, MPI personnel etc.

• Ability to work independently and without regular oversight.

• Report writing skills.

• Proficiency with Excel and Word.

• Accurate data inputting and record keeping.

• No minimum for practical experience for drone use as this training will be provided.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

• Tertiary Qualification – Bachelor of Forestry Science or related Degree

• Practical understanding of forestry in the NZ ETS and experience with forests (native knowledge an advantage).

• Applications for this position must hold a full driver’s license and have NZ residency or a valid NZ work visa.

What We Offer in Return:

• A team environment where we are support and encourage each other to work collaboratively towards our goals.

• We offer a competitive salary with a work vehicle, ongoing training and development, and a high level of expertise to grow your skills/career.

To apply: Online or send us your cover letter and CV to Hello@foreverforests.co.nz