Producers lift CCA, RGA holdings in mid-March, while financials trim positions across the board

Published 22:51 on March 24, 2023 / Last updated at 01:10 on March 25, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities picked up California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings and RGGI Allowances (RGA) over a two-week stretch in March, while financial players eased net length across the North American carbon markets over the period, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed this week as the agency caught up with backlogged Commitments of Traders (COT) reports.