US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending Mar. 24, 2023

Published 11:16 on March 24, 2023

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including the failure of several state low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) bills and a discussion of how California’s programme might be negatively influencing these proposals.