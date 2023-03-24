Alignment necessary between California LCFS and US RFS on electricity crediting

Published 01:54 on March 24, 2023 / Last updated at 01:54 on March 24, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB and the US government must pursue harmonisation between the treatment of biogas-derived electricity under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) as a new addition to the latter biofuels programme takes shape, a conference heard Thursday.