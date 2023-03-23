GWSA March cap-and-trade auction clears at lowest level in three sales

Power generators regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon market purchased allowances at the March current and advance auction at the lowest price since June, according to results published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.