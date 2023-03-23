Washington needs “flexibility to acquiesce” to California in carbon market linkage pursuit

Published 02:01 on March 23, 2023 / Last updated at 02:01 on March 23, 2023

Washington state should have the ability to alter its WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme and more closely align with California as the jurisdictions pursue linkage, though it is difficult to say whether full fungibility between the two carbon markets as currently structured could take place, a conference heard Wednesday.