Global carbon allowance revenues rise 9% to $63 bln record in 2022 -report

Published 15:20 on March 22, 2023 / Last updated at 15:20 on March 22, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS, US / No Comments

A total of more than $63 billion was raised from the sale of carbon allowances across 28 emission trading systems (ETS) in 2022, according to a report published Wednesday, with soaring prices in the EU's carbon market driving revenues to a new record.