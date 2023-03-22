Global carbon allowance revenues rise 9% to $63 bln record in 2022 -report

A total of more than $63 billion was raised from the sale of carbon allowances across 28 emission trading systems (ETS) in 2022, according to a report published Wednesday, with soaring prices in the EU’s carbon market driving revenues to a new record.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.