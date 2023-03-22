Global energy firm seals deal for 11.5 mln cookstove carbon credits using new MRV tech

A French-headquartered global energy firm has penned a long-term deal to buy up to 11.5 million carbon credits sourced from projects in Cambodia and Bangladesh, which the parties in the deal said was the first major sale of offsets using the Gold Standard’s digital verification methodology.