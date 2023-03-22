New Zealand to search for gross emissions reductions potential in new ETS review

Published 08:22 on March 22, 2023 / Last updated at 08:22 on March 22, 2023 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The New Zealand government has launched a new review of its emissions trading scheme to figure out if and what changes are needed to encourage business to transition away from fossil fuels and support GHG removals.