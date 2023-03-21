EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs drawn back towards €90 as March options expiry looms

Euro Markets: EUAs drawn back towards €90 as March options expiry looms

Published 17:20 on March 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:07 on March 21, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices clawed back several days of losses on Tuesday, rising to their highest since Mar. 16 as options traders eyed the expiry of the March contract tomorrow, while energy prices steadied after sharp declines on Monday.

European carbon prices clawed back several days of losses on Tuesday, rising to their highest since Mar. 16 as options traders eyed the expiry of the March contract tomorrow, while energy prices steadied after sharp declines on Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software