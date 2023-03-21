Demands for ACCU limit in Safeguard Mechanism would cripple it, analysis says

Calls to place quantitative limits on Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) in the Safeguard Mechanism are unfounded, and would render the scheme inert, according to analysis released Tuesday, as an industry head hinted Australia would be unsuccessful in its bid to host COP31 if it failed to get the scheme up and running.