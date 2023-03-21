South Korea proposes to cut 2030 emissions reductions target for industry, scale up carbon sequestration and international credit purchases

South Korea has proposed to lower its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the industrial sector, while planning to expand its domestic carbon sequestration programme and purchase more credits from abroad under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
