Senior Analyst, Voluntary Carbon Markets, Wood Mackenzie – Edinburgh/Madrid/London

Wood Mackenzie are the global research, analytics, and consultancy business powering the natural resources industry. For 50 years, we have been providing the quality data, analytics, and insights our customers rely on to inspire their decision making.

Our dedicated oil, gas & LNG, power & renewables, chemicals, metals & mining sector teams are located around the world and deliver a variety of projects based on our assessment and valuation of thousands of individual assets, companies, and economic indicators such as market supply, demand, and price trends.

We have over 1,900 employees in 30 locations, serving customers in nearly 80 countries. Together, we inspire and innovate the markets we serve – providing invaluable intelligence to help our customers overcome the toughest challenges, and make strategic decisions that will, ultimately, accelerate the world’s transition to a more sustainable future.

Wood Mackenzie’s Carbon Research team, as part of the Multi-Commodity Research practice, aspires to enable clients across the energy value chain to understand and respond to market and portfolio-related climate risks and opportunities by providing comprehensive, decision-useful carbon data and analytics. Some of the services we provide include calculation and benchmarking of emissions across the full value chain of commodities, tracking and forecasting of carbon prices, and research and reporting on carbon markets.

The Senior Analyst develops original research, analysis and forecasts on the state and trends of voluntary carbon markets. They will focus on carbon offsetting and on voluntary carbon markets – but are expected to have a general understanding of the broader carbon markets landscape.

They conduct original quantitative and qualitative market and project research and deliver analysis through written reports, tools improvements, client inquiries, and speaking engagements. As a part of Wood Mackenzie’s carbon team, they serve clients who are active in a variety of energy-intensive sectors. The analyst provides insightful and relevant views on voluntary markets to help these clients in their responsible decarbonization journey, to develop better net-zero strategies, and ultimately to accelerate their energy transition.

The Senior Analyst works in the Carbon Research Team, and collaborates with Wood Mackenzie’s sales, marketing, and consulting teams.

Conduct primary research on carbon offsetting and voluntary markets, including credit prices, methodologies, quality metrics, cashflows of projects.

Build and maintain database-oriented products in the carbon offsetting and voluntary market space to track demand and supply trends, price and cost structures, issuances/retirements, types of projects, etc.

Develop a deep understanding of what Wood Mackenzie’s clients require to be successful in the mitigation/decarbonization/offsetting space, with a focus on effectively addressing critical business challenges.

Write industry-leading research reports regarding trends, vendors and strategies across the carbon sequestration and offsetting landscape.

Collaborate with peers across Wood Mackenzie to support research reports, data services, advisory services and conferences (set agenda, recruit speakers, moderate and present).

Author multiple reports per year and actively develop visibility for this research and Wood Mackenzie through press, social media, and elsewhere.

Contribute to product development for the company’s offering on carbon offsetting and voluntary carbon markets, in coordination with other business lines and teams

Work directly with sales and marketing via internal and external communications to actively help generate new sales, build larger engagements for existing clients, and effectively market completed research.

Present at Wood Mackenzie-sponsored and industry-related events, and moderate client webinars.

Establish an industry presence as an influential speaker and thinker; build relationships with senior industry professionals (vendors and utilities) as well as with the journalists who cover the sector and participate in vendor briefings and press inquiries as necessary.

Our products and people are our intellectual capital, so we welcome and reward intellectual excellence, curiosity, and sophisticated thinking and look for:

3-5 years’ experience working on, analysing and/or advising on carbon markets and carbon offsetting. Some experience in carbon offsetting project development or valuation would be a plus.

Familiarity with carbon markets landscape, including national compliance mechanisms, international aspects (e.g. art. 6 of the Paris rulebook), verification methodologies and standards, trading and exchange platforms, etc.

Ability to take complex, disparate ideas and distil them into simple, provocative concepts — and willingness to take a stand on complex, controversial discussions.

Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities. Interested in using both qualitative and quantitative methods to answer market questions and write analysis. Ability to manipulate large quantities of data to create meaningful indicators and forecasts.

Self-driven. Capable of switching between the roles of an individual contributor and a collaborator.

Strong communication skills. Comfortable interacting with clients and industry stakeholders.

An engaging nature, capable of connecting with co-workers, clients and industry stakeholders in a wide range of professional settings.

A deep intellectual curiosity about the impact of market-based instruments for decarbonization on the wider business landscape.

Advanced Excel, Advanced PowerPoint.

EMEA.

Please respond via the following links if applying for the role to be based in Edinburgh, London, or Madrid.

