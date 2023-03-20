Rich countries must hit net zero by 2040 as UN warns world will imminently breach 1.5C

Developed nations must carry out rapid GHG reductions and build out removals to hit net zero emissions by 2040 for the world to avoid “blasting through” temperature limits in the next decade, according to the authors of a major UN-backed scientific report, who warned that global warming of at least 1.5C above pre-industrial levels is now very likely over the next decade.
