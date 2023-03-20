EMEA > EU nations advance 2023 EUA allocation to 62% of total, seven states yet to issue any

EU nations advance 2023 EUA allocation to 62% of total, seven states yet to issue any

Published 14:35 on March 20, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:35 on March 20, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU member states have made modest progress in issuing EU emissions allowances for 2023 in the past fortnight, though a quarter of the bloc has still not started handing out permits, according to an update from the European Commission.

EU member states have made modest progress in issuing EU emissions allowances for 2023 in the past fortnight, though a quarter of the bloc has still not started handing out permits, according to an update from the European Commission.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software