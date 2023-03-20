Japan faces pushback on fossil fuel promotion at upcoming G7 ministers’ meeting

Published 09:16 on March 20, 2023 / Last updated at 09:16 on March 20, 2023 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, US / No Comments

Fissures have emerged between G7 member states over the approach towards climate policy in the run-up to the group’s meeting of energy, climate, and environment ministers to be held in Sapporo, Japan next month.