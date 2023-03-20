Independent MPs propose amendments to Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism bill

Published 07:10 on March 20, 2023 / Last updated at 10:48 on March 20, 2023

Australian independent MPs have proposed a raft of amendments to the Safeguard Mechanism legislation currently before parliament before it goes to the Senate, where it is still unclear if the government has the support it needs to pass it.