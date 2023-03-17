US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending Mar. 17, 2023

Published 18:48 on March 17, 2023 / Last updated at 18:48 on March 17, 2023

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including a sponsorship memorandum for a Republican-led Pennsylvania low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS).