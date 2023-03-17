Nova Scotia earmarks free allowances to utility, alters auction purchase limits to address compliance shortfall

The Nova Scotia government has approved several changes to its outgoing cap-and-trade programme to provide emitters with compliance pathways, including giving millions of free permits to the Canadian province’s utility and letting entities purchase more allowances than usual, according to a government order seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.