Americas > New carbon project developer raises seed funding from commodity trader

New carbon project developer raises seed funding from commodity trader

Published 14:38 on March 17, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:38 on March 17, 2023  /  Americas, Mexico, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A new carbon project developer has raised $2 million in seed funding from trading and supply chain logistics company Kemexon, and opened offices in Mexico City and Geneva.

A new carbon project developer has raised $2 million in seed funding from trading and supply chain logistics company Kemexon, and opened offices in Mexico City and Geneva.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software