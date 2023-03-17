UN seeks advice to fill gaps in work to design carbon crediting mechanism

The body responsible for determining which project types will be issued with UN-backed emissions credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement opened a call for inputs on Thursday, seeking outside help after struggling to reach consensus on topics such as permanence, additionality, and overall ambition.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.