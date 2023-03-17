Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:41 on March 17, 2023 / Last updated at 12:41 on March 17, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices rose for the first time in a week on Friday, peaking after the daily auction cleared at the smallest discount in nearly two weeks amid the strongest participation in four months, even as traders described a market taking a rest after some of the most volatile trading in months.