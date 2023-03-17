Sold out: Bursa Malaysia wraps up first carbon credit auction

Published 08:52 on March 17, 2023 / Last updated at 08:52 on March 17, 2023

Bursa Malaysia’s new carbon trading platform, Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX), completed its first carbon credit auction on Thursday, which saw domestic buyers purchase all the available 150,000 Verra-registered carbon credits, the stock exchange announced.