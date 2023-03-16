US climate tech startup to offer carbon removal credits as $30 mln fundraise closes

A California-headquartered climate tech firm on Thursday announced it has completed its $30 mln Series A fundraise, and will use the money to market its mineralisation-based carbon removal units.