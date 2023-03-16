Enel ETS-covered power output jumps 31% in 2022 on coal and gas surge

A significant rise in both coal and gas output last year increased fossil power generation across Enel’s Italian and Iberian assets by almost one-third year-on-year, according to its annual results published late on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.