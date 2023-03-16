WCI Markets: Risk-off contagion spreads to CCAs, WCAs hold above reserve tier price

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices traded through a volatile week in line with the risk-off tone sweeping across markets amidst the spate of banking collapses on either side of the Atlantic, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) held above the scheme's Tier 1 reserve price on the secondary market.