Analytics firm makes methodological tweaks to voluntary carbon market corporate buyers data

Published 14:03 on March 15, 2023 / Last updated at 14:04 on March 15, 2023 / Voluntary / No Comments

A voluntary carbon market (VCM) data aggregator this week published its second corporate buyers guide that ranks firms according to the share of emissions offset, the price per tonne paid, and the average vintage of credits bought, increasing the number of companies covered and better accounting for carbon removal forward agreements.